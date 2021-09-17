Unemployment in Maine holds at a little less than 5%

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The jobs picture held steady in Maine through the summer, as the state’s unemployment rate held at 4.9% last month, officials said Friday.

The Maine Department of Labor said the number of non-farm payroll jobs fell by 1,200 to 617,200 in August. However, over the course of the year, the number of payroll jobs increased by 31,500.

The number of jobs in the state remained 22,800 fewer than in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy around the country. The unemployment rate in Maine spiked to 9.1% in April 2020.

The unemployment rate in Maine was a little below the U.S. rate, which was 5.2%. The rate for the New England states was 5.3%, with the lowest rates in New Hampshire and Vermont at 3%. The highest unemployment rate in the region was in Connecticut, where it was 7.2%.