CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Unemployment in Maine holds at a little less than 5%

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The jobs picture held steady in Maine through the summer, as the state’s unemployment rate held at 4.9% last month, officials said Friday.

The Maine Department of Labor said the number of non-farm payroll jobs fell by 1,200 to 617,200 in August. However, over the course of the year, the number of payroll jobs increased by 31,500.

The number of jobs in the state remained 22,800 fewer than in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy around the country. The unemployment rate in Maine spiked to 9.1% in April 2020.

The unemployment rate in Maine was a little below the U.S. rate, which was 5.2%. The rate for the New England states was 5.3%, with the lowest rates in New Hampshire and Vermont at 3%. The highest unemployment rate in the region was in Connecticut, where it was 7.2%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Maine Business
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

The Latest: Pfizer close to big step toward kids’ vaccine

WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. That would be an important step toward starting vaccinations for those youngsters, especially...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal. NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act and has fallen short of its obligations under state law to accommodate workforce housing.
BROOKLINE, NH
The Associated Press

New rules could allow building closer to dunes on St. Simons

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Leaders on one of Georgia’s most popular coastal islands are considering letting developers build closer to sand dunes. The Brunswick News reports that a planning commission that governs construction on St. Simons Island is discussing reducing the required setback for new construction in areas with active dunes from 40 feet (12.2 meters) to 25 feet (7.6 meters). The new rule would increase the required setback from 20 feet to 25 feet for an area without dunes.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy