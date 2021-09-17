Man sentenced to probation for hit-and-run that killed boy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy.

Marcus Downey would serve 32 months in prison if he violates his probation, the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Wichita police said Hazadi Ashimwe and his mother were crossing a Wichita street on March 8 when a pickup truck hit the boy and fled. Hazadi died at a hospital.

Downey was arrested not far from the scene of the crash. He was charged in with fleeing an accident and driving with a suspended license.