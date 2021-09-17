This Winter, Dior is Bringing Chic to the Ski Slope
If you’re both a lover of skiing and fashion, you are all too familiar with the struggle of maintaining a chic façade on the mountain. Simply put, it is difficult to keep warm, without looking like a marshmallow. However, this winter, Dior has solved that problem. With their latest DiorAlps collection, the legendary French house has crafted pieces that are not only sophisticated in style, but fully functional as well.www.crfashionbook.com
