This Winter, Dior is Bringing Chic to the Ski Slope

Despite navigating an entirely new world created by immense change in day to day living, the collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons only continues to impress on the runway. A year has passed since the pair's debut show as co-creative directors at Milan's Digital Fashion Week proving two fashionable minds are better than one, and fans are ready for the next. Their introductory collection brought a new rendition of the minimalist-chic Prada uniform, blending the worlds of Simons and Prada while also bringing through their own unique design aesthetic. The duo's latest collection takes new form for their first destination show live from Shanghai, China.

