Finding a Forever Home: Danville SPCA

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September. WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities' organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.