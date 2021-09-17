CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI assisting KCPD to help locate a wanted fugitive

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
 14 days ago
The FBI was asked to assist the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to help locate a wanted fugitive charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Damon Lee, 23, was charged in connection to a homicide that occurred on April 3, 2021 , at an apartment complex on 6010 Highland Ave, according to a release from the FBI.

A poster can be found on the FBI's website , and billboards will begin running at midnight on Monday at 1-35 and Roe, I-35/I-29 and Armour Blvd. and I-435 and K32.

The FBI said anyone with information on Lee should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

