NBA

Nets bringing in two-way contract hopeful Devontae Cacok

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets are filling out the final few spots on their training camp roster, expected to bring in young big man Devontae Cacok to compete for a job. With camp starting Sept. 28 in La Jolla, Calif., Cacok won’t have to travel far. The 24-year-old spent his first couple of pro seasons with the Lakers on a two-way contract, and he’ll try to earn one now with the Nets. The move was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by The Post.

nypost.com

