49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Listed as doubtful for Week 2

Moseley (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he's "holding out hope" that Moseley would be available against the Eagles, but it appears that the 25-year-old will miss his second straight game. K'Waun Williams played 61 snaps while Moseley was sidelined Week 1 and will likely see a similar workload in Week 2.