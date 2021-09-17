CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Listed as doubtful for Week 2

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Moseley (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he's "holding out hope" that Moseley would be available against the Eagles, but it appears that the 25-year-old will miss his second straight game. K'Waun Williams played 61 snaps while Moseley was sidelined Week 1 and will likely see a similar workload in Week 2.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SF

Kyle Shanahan Provides Updates on Raheem Mostert, Emmanuel Moseley and Others

Despite the Week 1 win, the 49ers were delivered a tough start to the season after an MRI on Monday morning confirmed a season-ending ACL injury for cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿. Verrett was looking forward to putting up an encore performance after finishing out the second 13-game season of his eight-year NFL career in 2020 with the 49ers.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers injury report: Emmanuel Moseley and Javon Kinlaw still aren’t practicing

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) DL Arik Armstead (hip/adductor) LB Marcell Harris (oblique) Kyle Shanahan said the team is being cautious with Armstead, and he expects him to suit up Sunday for the Eagles game. Armstead’s hip tightened up the last couple of days, and the 49ers aren’t taking any chances. “I’d be surprised if he didn’t play on Sunday,” were Shanahan’s exact words.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K'waun Williams
Person
Kyle Shanahan
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Eagles#Espn Com
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy