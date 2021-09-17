CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Thank You Maine Truckers For Keeping Us Stocked Up During This Pandemic

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my opinion, in the same way healthcare workers and teachers deserve more than just one simple day or week of appreciation, Maine's many truckers deserve our thanks for all they have done to keep us stocked up during this pandemic. And while it happens to be National Truck Driver Appreciation Week this week, many of us tend to take for granted just what an important role truck drivers play in our day-to-day lives.

z1073.com

Comments / 1

Related
Z107.3

Happy National Lobster Day Maine!

Saturday, September 25th, is National Lobster Day over all over the country, although here in Maine, that's pretty much every single day really. If they avoid the lobster pot, some of them can live up to be 100 years old. While lobsters arrive at our tables bright red, they don’t start out that way. In the ocean, they come in many different colors. Some are yellow, green or even blue. A guy I know recently caught a blue one!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Good News/Bad News with Bangor Mall Paving Project

You've probably heard that there is some paving going on at Bangor Mall. But there is more to the story. The good news is that they are doing anything with the Bangor Mall parking lot and the road that circles the mall. Anything has to be an improvement over what is there now. Anyone who has driven around the mall in the past few years has to agree, some of the roughest, more beat-up pavement in the history of pavement. So hats off to any improvement.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

POLL: Mainers, Do You Prefer To Shop At Hannaford Or Shaw’s?

Hey Maine, one of the burning questions of our time must be answered!. People in Maine, and New England for that matter, are very familiar with Shaw’s and Hannaford. They have locations scattered throughout the state, but when it comes down to personal preference things get a little heated. Hannaford definitely has the edge on the number of Maine towns where they have locations, with 41, while Shaw's has 19.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
Z107.3

Holden Police Hold Their Own Yard Sale Tomorrow

Holden Police holds a yard sale in their parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, and it will benefit the community in the month of December. The yard sale is being held from10 AM to 2 PM to benefit the Holden Police Department’s upcoming 25 Days of Kindness. Another piece of evidence that time flies, this will be their 5th Anniversary year of 25 Days of Kindness.
HOLDEN, ME
Z107.3

Maine Recreational Marijuana Sales Hit an All-Time ‘High’

This is a difficult topic for me to cover because I feel the heavy discomfort that there are people locked up for marijuana charges yet here we are highlighting the economic boom it elicits. This is definitely a tightrope to cross, but one that will hopefully be dismantled as states...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Check It Out: These Are The Bangor Area’s Most Fun Street Names

The official list, according to....me. Yup, this is my list. This isn't one of those stupid aggregator sites, with an article written by some joker who doesn't even live here, with inane opinions about how our streets sound. I looked around on a bunch of different spots on the internet, after being inspired driving through Hermon, on the way to my mom's.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Blue Hill YMCA Rise Together Hike is This Saturday

If you haven’t hiked Blue Hill Mountain recently, this weekend would be a great time to do so. Blue Hill YMCA, a branch of the Downeast Family YMCA is hosting a Rise Together Hike this Saturday morning beginning at 9:30. And it is also a fundraiser. The event is free,...
BLUE HILL, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truck Driving#Cars#Goyourwaymaine Com#St John Valley Transport#Llc#Mri Unit#Mdi#Cdl#Kohls#The Must Drive Roads In#Route 66#The National Park Service
Z107.3

POLL: Where Is The Best Seafood Served In Eastern Maine?

There's nothing fishy about this poll. All right, maybe there is. Just like everyone else, our online readers and on-air listeners love to eat, and because we reside right here in the great state of Maine a lot of what we like eating is seafood!. Yes, that's right, pile it...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

‘Burnt Porcupine’ Has To Be The Most Awesome Island Name In Maine

Maine is a strange place. While I will guarantee that if you go to other states, and start examining their town names, there are weird ones everywhere. But Maine must really just take the cake at times. Not only are some just flat-out strange, but others are also impossibly hard to pronounce if you haven't lived here your whole life.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Turkey Day Could Be A Tough One This Year Due To Supply Issues

You'd think we wouldn't have to worry about Thanksgiving already, yet here we are. There are farms here in Maine, that have already sold out of turkeys for this year. Heck, Harris Turkey Farm in West Newfield said they were out of turkeys in July, according to News Center. But it's just not the turkeys we have to worry about.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Z107.3

Few Maine Healthcare Workers Have Opted To Quit Over Vax Mandate

Don't shoot the messenger... It's rough being in the media at times. Whether you like it or not, you sometimes have to talk about things that other people don't. It's a classic case of "you can please some of the people, some of the time...." when it comes right down to it. And whenever the subjects of covid or the vaccine come up, it's sure to ruffle feathers. No matter what.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Z107.3

Maine Woods Makes Travel Channel’s List of ‘Most Haunted Forests’

Nature isn't the only thing amongst the trees in this haunted forest in Maine, says Travel Channel. There's plenty of ghost stories and folklore that are set in the Maine woods. Unexplained disappearances, mysterious beasts, and even contact with extraterrestrials. According to a list put together by Travel Channel, Maine is home to a particularly frightening stand of trees. Making their list of "11 Haunted Forests" is Randolph Forest in Randolph, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Maine Has Its First Cannabis Job Fair… And Wing Eating Contest

Sure it's kinda funny. Til you run the numbers... Yes, I do find it humorous that at Maine's first-ever job fair dedicated solely to employing people in our state's quickly growing (no pun intended...kind of) recreational cannabis industry, that there was also a chicken wing eating contest. It seems like an almost comical nod to what most people think potheads do all day.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy