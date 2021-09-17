CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye Bag-Reducing Extracts

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGivaudan Active Beauty introduced a new active ingredient called Sericoside. The brand claims that the active component offers consumers a second youth by resetting the skin's cellular memory. Sericoside is a pure molecule extracted from the roots of Terminalia sericea, a tree that grows in the miombo forest of Central...

Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Moisturizing Lotion Sticks

Sheep's tail fat is a key component of Oyu Cosmetics' solid lotion stick, which is all-organic and useful for treating dry skin without leaving it feeling greasy. The solid moisturizer's format makes it perfect for taking on the go and helps to soothe and condition cracked skin with ultra-nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, coconut oil and beeswax. Additionally, the body care product is packed with vitamins and minerals from sheep's tail fat, plus a naturally occurring fatty acid called CLA.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Transfer-Resistant Lip Tints

The Maquillage Dramatic Lip Tint has a glossy finish and a formula that's transfer-resistant, making it perfect for wearing under a face mask. In fact, this new cosmetic product was developed in response to the increased use of personal protective equipment, which caused the sales of lipsticks to suffer over the last year or so.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

DNA-Repairing Serums

The MACRENE Actives High Performance Serum is vegan and powered by certified organic ingredients, including plant-derived DNA-repairing molecules. The technology used in the serum has been recognized with a Nobel Prize for its ability to repair DNA, which speaks to the efficacy of the skincare formula when it comes to addressing fine lines and wrinkles.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Everyday Sustainable Sets

Nopla is a plastic-free brand that creates user-friendly sustainable sets that help to make everyday life a little greener. The brand is on a mission to pave the way for a future that's free from plastic, since this material can be found everywhere from littering the streets and waterways to microplastics in food.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Mood-Boosting Perfume Oils

Summer Fridays is venturing into the fragrance category with its newest release, the aromatic Perfume Oil Trio. These travel-ready rollerballs are designed to be taken on the go and they help to infuse the pulse points on skin with lasting scents that provide an uplifting experience. Made with vegan and...
SKIN CARE
Thrillist

This Eye-Catching Bag Brand Is a Traveler’s Dream

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Everyone has their own version of the "perfect" carry-on bag. Maybe...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Casual Earthy Tonal Wearables

Evisen Skateboards introduces a new collection of wearables that stem from a casual design standpoint for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The brand is rooted in earthy hues when it comes to its seasonal design language, adorning simple silhouettes for a versatile and minimal look. The pieces are ready for skateboarding...
APPAREL
Skin Care
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Modular Six-in-One Bags

The La Mansio modular bag is a new approach to purse design that's focused on providing consumers with a way to keep essentials stowed on the regular when heading to the office, traveling and beyond. The bag was developed with feedback from 1,000 survey participants, and functions as a handbag,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizing Product Makes Thinning Hair Look Twice as Full

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a whipped hydrator (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Toe-Separating Technical Sneakers

TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. works in collaboration with Japanese footwear expert Suicoke on the notable Five Fingers Shoe design. As the name suggests, the sneaker is split between each toe for a stark look and performance. The shoe sits on top of the signature Vibram sole unit foundation to not lack any sort of function.
APPAREL
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Light-Up LED Luxe Sunglasses

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces its new LED sunglasses for the season. The frames made its original debut last year for the Spring/Summer 2020 show. The light-up sunglasses are bound to draw attention with its bold look, featuring branding details on the temples. The temples light up when it is...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sparkling Beverage Reward Apparel

The Sparkling Ice Rewards program is being updated with some exclusive apparel for members to pick up when looking for an option to spend their points. The launch comes as the brand's first-ever apparel line that is only available to members of the brand's rewards program and includes a number of chromatically accented pieces for fans to pick up. Consumers looking to score some of the colorfully accented apparel only need to sign up for a free membership before they upload their Sparkling Ice purchase receipts to start redeeming.
APPAREL
healththoroughfare.com

Check Your Eye Bags, Don’t Carry Them On

Eye bags are formed when our skin relaxes and begins to sag down, leaving an empty pouch area. Fat and fluid under the eyes slide down into this space, pushing it out and causing a puffy appearance. While harmless, this appearance can be further enhanced by dark circles and wrinkles,...
HEALTH

