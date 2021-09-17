CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Mary Pippel

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Pippel, age 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong resident of Holland passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard; her children: Kimberly Meyer, Brenda Hatcher, and David (Renae) Pippel; and her grandchildren: Marshall Meyer, Pierce Meyer, Grant Hatcher, Mia Hatcher, Hudson Pippel, and Reagan Pippel; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kathy Overbeek, and Bob Pippel.

whtc.com

