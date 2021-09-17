Mary Pippel
Mary Pippel, age 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong resident of Holland passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard; her children: Kimberly Meyer, Brenda Hatcher, and David (Renae) Pippel; and her grandchildren: Marshall Meyer, Pierce Meyer, Grant Hatcher, Mia Hatcher, Hudson Pippel, and Reagan Pippel; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kathy Overbeek, and Bob Pippel.whtc.com
