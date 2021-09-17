CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Separating contenders from pretenders in Western Conference entering 2021-22 NBA season

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther top teams from a season ago like the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns decided to give it another go with mostly the same core group. The LA Clippers will have to manage without Kawhi Leonard for an indefinite period of time due to an ACL injury, as will the Denver Nuggets with Jamal Murray for the same reason. Then there's the Golden State Warriors, who are expecting Klay Thompson to return sometime around Christmas after missing the past two seasons with injuries, looking to get back to their c...

www.warriorscentral.com

