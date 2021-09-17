Coda Collection’s Greg Kot explains the genius of Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan/Springtime in New York – The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 1980 – 1985/Columbia Legacy. After the high bar he had set for himself in the ‘70s, courtesy of such albums as Blood on the Tracks and Desire, not to mention his groundbreaking Rolling Thunder Review tour, Bob Dylan had clearly raised expectations when it came time to embark into the ‘80s. That said, his initial outing of the decade, Shot of Love, didn’t bode well for what might follow. Another of his so-called “Christian albums,” its songs were generally weak, and with the exception of “Lenny Bruce,” “Heart of Mine” and “The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar” (a rocker relegated to B side status), it was best forgotten.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO