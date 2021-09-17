New York City hostess attacked after asking Texas tourists for proof of vaccination

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with FDR Services Corporation of New York (FDR Services Corp) — an industrial laundry facility in Hempstead, Long Island — that holds the company accountable for unlawfully firing seven workers and denying paid sick leave to others who took sick leave when they were ill with COVID-19. An investigation into FDR Services Corp found that the company violated several state and federal laws when it fired seven employees — most of whom are from immigrant communities — and failed to provide sick pay to those individuals, as well as to three others. This agreement stipulates the payment of $400,000 from FDR Services Corp, which will be distributed among the 10 affected workers for sick leave pay compensation and emotional distress. Additionally, FDR Services Corp will reinstate five employees who wish to return to the company and provide them with the benefits they received prior to their unlawful discharge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO