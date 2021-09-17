CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City hostess attacked after asking Texas tourists for proof of vaccination

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A group of visitors in New York City got hostile after a hostess at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant asked them for proof of vaccination before being seated. “Officers spoke to a 24-year-old female complainant who reported that she got into a dispute with three unknown females...

