CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Public employees in Maine must follow new vaccinate mandate

Argus Press
 9 days ago

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The federal government's vaccination requirement for workplaces will apply to public sector employers in Maine. The Maine Department of Labor said Friday that federal officials have informed the state the requirement will apply to state, county and local governments and public school systems. President Joe Biden announced last week that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration must write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they do not have the virus.

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

CDC Director OKs Booster Shots for Teachers and Other Frontline Workers

Updated In a highly unusual move, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday overruled a recommendation delivered by an advisory panel of her agency — paving the way for teachers to receive booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Teachers and other school workers inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine may […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indiana Daily Student

IU experts say Biden’s new vaccine mandates for large businesses protect employees’ safety

President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates Thursday, including one ordering businesses with more than 100 employees to require either vaccinations for employees or weekly COVID-19 testing. IU experts said Biden’s mandates are similar to other workplace safety measures. They said the vaccine requirements are necessary, although the American public’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
City
Orono, ME
newbostonpost.com

Maine Democrat Criticizes Biden Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Representative Jared Golden (D-Maine), who represents his state’s right-leaning Second Congressional District, is not happy with a recent move by President Joe Biden’s administration. Golden disagrees with Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate. On Thursday, September 9, Biden ordered that companies that employ 100 or more people must mandate coronavirus vaccines...
MAINE STATE
cruisinmaine.com

Vaccine Requirement Applies to Maine Public Sector Workers

President Joe Biden’s vaccine or weekly testing requirement will apply to all public-sector employees in Maine. According to the Department of labor this includes teachers and school staff and will also apply to other public entities like state and local governments, the University of Maine System, Maine Turnpike Authority and more.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Wicked Local

Burlington School Committee mandates vaccines for all employees

Everyone who works for the Burlington Public Schools must receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 5, or face possible termination, the School Committee has determined. Committee members voted unanimously on Tuesday to require all employees, regardless of whether or not they work directly with children, to...
BURLINGTON, MA
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Maine Maritime Academy#Osha
newyorkupstate.com

Red alert: All 62 counties in NY now seeing ‘high’ spread of Covid-19

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
San Angelo LIVE!

Nursing Home Groups Applaud Covid Booster Shot Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released the following statement in response to the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups of individuals, including residents and health care workers in long…
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy