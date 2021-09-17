CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Fort Worth foodie event taken off table in October due to 'challenging times'

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
Another fun Fort Worth fall event is down: Taste Fort Worth at Clearfork, originally scheduled for October 7, 2021, has been moved to March 3, 2022, "to ensure a thoughtful, safe and successful event," organizers say. "Safe" usually means when conditions aren't so COVID-y, without having to spell it out...

#Food Wine#Food And Wine#Foodies#Food Drink#Clearfork#Covid Y#City Works#Fixe Southern House#Un#Artsgoggle#Cook Children#Grapefest
