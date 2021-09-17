Did Bethenny Frankel Really Shade Erika Girardi's Legal Woes?

It looks like Bethenny Frankel is stirring up drama with another housewife, and this time, it's Erika Girardi. When a fan tweeted an article suggesting Bethenny shaded Erika and her legal woes on the September 16 episode of her "Just B" podcast, she was quick to shut down the rumblings. "This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface,re: her ex,who mine knew well. I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic.The pod wasn't about her as I don't speak on what I don't know @justbpodcast," Bethenny tweeted on September 16. Erika has not commented on Bethenny's remark at the time of this writing.