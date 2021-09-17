CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Did Bethenny Frankel Really Shade Erika Girardi's Legal Woes?

By Lindsay Barton
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like Bethenny Frankel is stirring up drama with another housewife, and this time, it's Erika Girardi. When a fan tweeted an article suggesting Bethenny shaded Erika and her legal woes on the September 16 episode of her "Just B" podcast, she was quick to shut down the rumblings. "This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface,re: her ex,who mine knew well. I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic.The pod wasn't about her as I don't speak on what I don't know @justbpodcast," Bethenny tweeted on September 16. Erika has not commented on Bethenny's remark at the time of this writing.

Nicki Swift

ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

