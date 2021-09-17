Metallica play first full concert of 2021 with surprise club show in San Francisco
Metallica played their first full concert in 2021 with a surprise show in San Francisco last night (September 16). The metal veterans played a 16 song set spanning hits across their entire back catalogue at The Independent venue including the likes of ‘Sad But True’, ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’, ‘Moth Into The Flame’, ‘One’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Seek And Destroy’, the latter of which you can view below. There was also a rare outing for ‘Whiplash’.www.nme.com
