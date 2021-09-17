CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica play first full concert of 2021 with surprise club show in San Francisco

By Damian Jones
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica played their first full concert in 2021 with a surprise show in San Francisco last night (September 16). The metal veterans played a 16 song set spanning hits across their entire back catalogue at The Independent venue including the likes of ‘Sad But True’, ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’, ‘Moth Into The Flame’, ‘One’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Seek And Destroy’, the latter of which you can view below. There was also a rare outing for ‘Whiplash’.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Metallica is playing an impromptu show at Metro tonight

How soon can you get in line in front of Metro? This morning, Metallica announced that it will play an impromptu show at the Wrigleyville venue this evening—the band's first time performing at the club since 1983. You can only attend if you snag a wristband in-person from the Metro box office, which seems to be a strategy to prevent the scalping of tickets to this extremely intimate concert from a band that headlined Lollapalooza back in 2015.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA To Play 'Pop-Up' Concert In Chicago Monday Night

METALLICA will play a "pop-up concert" at Metro in Chicago tonight (Monday, September 20). According to Fox 32 Chicago, wristbands went on sale Monday for $20 at the Metro box office only. Attendees must show proof of full vaccination before purchasing a wristband with a final dose administered no less...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Metallica’s surprise $20 show at Metro sells out fast

CHICAGO — Metallica played a sold out, surprise show at Chicago’s Metro Monday. Metro made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. and within minutes the line for was wrapped around the building. All tickets were sold out just under an hour later. Fans had to show their proof of vaccination to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Nevada State
98online.com

Metallica announces surprise Chicago show

Following last week’s surprise San Francisco concert, Metallica has announced another intimate, last-minute show. Tonight, the metal legends will play the 1,100-capacity Metro club in Chicago. Tickets will cost just $20 and will only be available in-person at the venue. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required. You can start...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Watch Metallica Play Classics and Deep Cuts at Their Secret Show in Chicago!

Metallica played another surprise concert in a tiny venue compared to their usual arena gigs. They played a “pop-up concert” at The Metro in Chicago Monday night September 20, 2021, which only holds 1000 people. Tickets were announced by text and social media and were sold out in one hour. The tickets sold for just $19.83, a reference to the year 1983, when the band last appeared at Metro. The band played their hometown of San Francisco last thursday at The Independent, which holds a maximum occupancy of 500. The band will kickoff a headlien run of festivals this week at Louder Than Life, followed by Aftershock Sacramento, and Welcome to Rockville. Watch Metallica in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from a rare club show in San Francisco, CA on September 16. The "Kill 'Em All" track was the opening song of the band's live return to the stage at the 500-capacity venue The Independent following a live music industry shutdown during the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill. The band's early music was a blend of Southern rock and garage rock with blues influences, but it has...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#The Independent#German#Swedish
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma’s talent infiltrates San Francisco shows

One of the many regional entertainment institutions that vanished during the COVID pandemic was the wonderfully wacky Beach Blanket Babylon show. The iconic San Francisco stage show was a must see for locals and tourists alike. Its astonishing 45-year run at Club Fugazi made Beach Blanket Babylon the longest running musical stage show in history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy