CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Food Friday 9/17/21: Whiskey and Cocktails

wamc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe welcome Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers and Billy Jack Paul of MoonCloud in Great Barrington. They join us to talk whiskey, mix a couple of drinks and take your questions. Want to talk whiskey and mixed drinks? Give us a call! 800-348-2551. Chris Weld began selling Berkshire Mountain...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

A Tiny Town Is Supposedly Home Of Illinois’ Best Fried Chicken

Is it real or is it hype? People are said to be "going crazy" for this fried chicken restaurant. As a teen, I lived in Dixon, Illinois for a short time, and while there, I became very familiar with the Candlelight Inn in Sterling and their famed Chicken George. The love affair has lasted far into adulthood but this isn't about Chicken George.
ILLINOIS STATE
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Sun Journal

Couple to open new soul food restaurant in Vanceboro

Vanceboro residents will now be able to stay out of their own kitchen and still soon be able to enjoy a down-home, cooked meal without traveling too far and for some, not at all without the labor. Have you ever had a long day at work? You are tired and...
VANCEBORO, NC
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Harold's Shrimp & Chicken Is Coming to Washington Avenue This Fall

Britt Booker and his business partner, George Anderson, know that their growing chain, Harold's Shrimp & Chicken (1323 Washington Avenue), has good fried chicken, fish and shrimp. They take extra care in selecting the perfect size bird, shellfish and catfish, and they fry everything to order so that it comes to the guest searing hot with ultra-crisp breading and succulent meat. However, if Booker has to name the one thing that gets people going the most at his restaurants, he doesn't hesitate: It's the sauce.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Cocktails#Cocktail Bar#Billy Jack#Food Drink#Mooncloud
audacy.com

9-17-21 Friday Beer Buzz O'Fallon Pumpkin Beer

O'Fallon has some great pumpkin beers at Sabatini's Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter. Lindo Sabatini has us sample Pumpkin Beer and Jack O Latte. Bill from mybeerbuzz.com is on vacation but you can still get all the latest craft and micro brew news on his site. Stop by Sabatini's and enjoy all the terrific Pumpkin Beers they offer.
DRINKS
downtowndevil.com

Churchill’s bars welcome fall with new cocktail menu

Two bars located in The Churchill, Brill Line and So Far So Good, dropped 16 new fall-inspired cocktails on Thursday. The Churchill, located on First and Garfield streets, is home to ten local businesses that share a courtyard creating a gathering space for the community. So Far So Good which...
PHOENIX, AZ
614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Omaha.com

Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes. Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com. Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried...
OMAHA, NE
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV
wamc.org

Food Friday 9/24/21: Instant Pots And More With Bruce And Mark

Food Friday favorites Mark Scarbrough and Bruce Weinstein are back. They'll talk about their new book and are ready to field your questions about all things food. Ray Graf hosts. Bruce and Mark have written 35 cookbooks. The latest in their best selling "Instant Pot Bible" features 175 ways you...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy