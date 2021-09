Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO