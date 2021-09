CHICAGO (CBS) — Some local nursing homes have an alarmingly low level of workers who are vaccinated against COVID-19. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the clock is ticking for health care workers to get vaccinated in Illinois by next month. While the majority of facilities have the majority of staffers vaccinated, we found one facility where more than 99 percent still remain unvaccinated. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Cicero on Tuesday with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. We wanted to talk to Pritzker about nursing homes. Tye: “Your vaccination requirements for those in the health care sector kind of really kicked...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO