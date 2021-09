The Hoosiers defense came out firing aggressively on all cylinders to lead the team to a 56-14 win over the FCS Idaho Vandals. After a dreadful start last week against the Iowa Hawkeyes where running back Tyler Goodson opened up the game with a 56-yard rushing touchdown, head coach Tom Allen wanted to see some more urgency from the defense. And, they succeeded. Within the first three drives, the defense allowed only -7 yards and forced two punts while also recovering a fumble.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO