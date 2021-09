The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the third batch of stimulus checks, commonly known as the Golden State Stimulus, would be sent out in early October. In a recently published article in SFGATE, the payments will be paid out on Oct. 5, according to the Franchise Tax Board, which was unable to give an estimate for the batch size. For comparison, the last batch was sent to 2 million Californians, while the one before it was sent to 600,000. Approximately 9 million Californians are expected to be eligible for the payouts.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO