Restaurant QR code startup Sunday has raised $100 million five months after its U.S. and European launch to accelerate the company’s growth. Why it matters: The Atlanta startup has proven it is on its way to reach a $1 billion valuation and is growing at an unheard-of pace for Atlanta's innovation ecosystem. It had a massive, global launch, simultaneously setting up offices in London, New York, Atlanta, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona to capture the restaurant payment market. It works with more than 1,500 restaurants and has more than 170 employees in five countries, according to the company. Toast Inc., a provider of restaurant point-of-sale and management systems, debuted on Wall Street Wednesday in one of Boston's largest IPOs of the year, demonstrating the demand for restaurant technology after the pandemic.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO