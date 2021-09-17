CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing will produce Navy drones at new $200M MidAmerica St. Louis Airport production facility

By Gloria Lloyd
St. Louis Business Journal
 9 days ago
The aircraft manufacturing giant on Friday said its contract with the U.S. Navy will bring hundreds of jobs to Metro East and a second production facility to the St. Louis region at a development cost of at least $200 million.

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

