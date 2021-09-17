CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, WV

Moose to host Medicare seminar Monday

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 9 days ago

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 is hosting a Medicare seminar, Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. to help answer questions on the 2022 benefit year.

Each year Medicare has changes in policy, programs and benefits. This seminar is to help inform citizens of these changes, as well as answer any questions about Medicare.

The seminar is scheduled now to help answer questions ahead of the enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Both Medicare and social security specialists will be in attendance, as well as a pharmacist.

Specialists will discuss supplemental plans and various Medicare options and changes available.

Recently there have been cost savings programs for patients with diabetes, patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and veterans added to the Medicare program — most of which offer savings on prescriptions or health benefits according to a recent press release on the meeting.

During the seminar, there will be applications available for in-home individual reviews to help with decision making for the 2022 year.

The seminar is informational only and is being offered at no cost or obligation. It is open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said. Dave Ghekiere, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Chester, Montana, said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized. He added that his crews rescued people stuck inside the train cars, and he believed no one was still inside.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant, WV
Government
City
Point Pleasant, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare
Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
572
Followers
33
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy