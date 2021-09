Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of May 6-8, 2022, the race organizers have announced. Formula 1 has yet to release its 2022 calendar, with a schedule expected to be revealed in the middle of next month at the same time it is submitted to the FIA World Motor Sport Council. However, the race in Miami had already been confirmed as being held in May and a firm date has been allowed to be published in order to allow more concrete preparations to be made.

