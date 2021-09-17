High school roundup: Winter Haven volleyball outlasts McKeel

Highlights: The Blue Devils prevailed in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 30-32, 25-14, to remain undefeated in the county. Carissa Michel had a big night and finished with 16 kills, 21 digs, and 4 blocks. Tori Martin ran the offense well and got everyone involved despite missing starter Luci Lippelgoos and finished with 39 assists and 12 digs. Jeslian Vasquez added 10 kills and 23 digs, and Dimaliz Figueroa Vasquez had 22 digs while leading the Blue Devils serve receive. For the Wildcats, Lucy Folsom led with 21 kills and 14 digs. Emory Hubbard added nine kills and eight digs, and Juleigh Urbina had 38 assists, 16 digs, and three kills. Hope Kimsey added seven kills, and Sofia Burke eight digs.