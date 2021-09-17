CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Waldman’s RSP Cast: Film and Data with PFF’s Dwain McFarland: NFL Week 1 Aftermath

By Matt Waldman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFF’s Dwain McFarland joins Matt Waldman’s RSP Cast for a reprise of the Film and Data show. This week, they examine several teams and players from the NFL’s openers. Dwain McFarland and I get a lot of great feedback when we do shows together, which is fantastic when you consider that we can spend 40-60 minutes alone on one team. Listeners enjoy they way we try to match the film and the data and if we can’t, we discuss the range of potential outcomes due to the differences.

Julio Jones
