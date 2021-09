It had been nearly 650 days since Boise State had taken the field in front of fans at Albertsons Stadium. The stands were nearly packed, there was an excitement in the air, and Bronco Nation was ready to go. Boise State was able to overcome a slow start to run away with a 54-13 victory over UTEP on Friday night. Let’s take a look at how each unit performed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO