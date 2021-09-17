CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article1-3 Ball State has only played current members of the Mountain West Conference four times – all in bowl games – and has a 1-3 record in those postseason matchups. The Cardinals defeated San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 Arizona Bowl. Ball State lost 27-6 to Fresno State in the 1989 California Raisin Bowl, lost 42-33 to Utah State in the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl and lost 18-15 to Nevada in the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl. UW improved to 9-4 all-time against Mid-American Conference teams with last week’s 50-43 win at Northern Illinois.

