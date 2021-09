Without any certainty about when Illinois' eviction moratorium will end, the state is rolling out a new rental assistance program for landlords and tenants in eviction court. The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order Monday directing that information on a new $60 million Court-Based Rental Assistance Program will be provided to litigants in eviction court across the state outside of Cook County beginning Wednesday. Up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of future rent can be paid for by the program.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO