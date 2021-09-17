TikTok Star Tinx Brings Rich Mom Energy to New York Fashion Week: See Her Exclusive Photo Diary

The men in “women’s” clothing trend continues to be a thing. Last week Kid Cudi And Russell Westbrook wore skirts for New York Fashion Week. As spotted on TMZ the two celebrities were the talk of the town when it came to their style choices for the iconic fashion event. On Sunday, September 12 the NBA all-star posted a photo of him wearing a very memorable fit. The top was a Thom Brown cream cardigan and the bottom was a white pleated skirt with the Roman numerals MMXX (2020) on the waist band. He finished the look with black brogue boots. Needless to say the photo made the rounds online quickly. While some of his friends and family supported the vibes a lot of people were left befuddled by the skirt.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO