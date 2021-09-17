CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Star Tinx Brings Rich Mom Energy to New York Fashion Week: See Her Exclusive Photo Diary

By Hanna Flanagan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2020, Christina Najjar (better known as Tinx) started posting her no-BS dating advice, niche social commentary and pop culture hot takes on TikTok. These days, she's a full-time content creator with 1.3 million followers and a rising front row star on the New York Fashion Week scene. Click through to go behind the scenes of the Spring/Summer 2022 shows with TikTok's favorite big sister.

