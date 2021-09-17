CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Storage works with CBRE on $1 billion-plus sale

By Bloomberg
Crain's New York Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Storage, a closely held owner of self-storage facilities, is exploring a sale of the company in which it could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, which operates 50 facilities in Texas and three in Oklahoma, is working with CBRE Group...

