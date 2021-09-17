CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

By DARIA LITVINOVA, KELVIN CHAN Associated Press
Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election. Unexpectedly long lines formed at some polling places,...

US News and World Report

Hundreds of Russians Join Moscow Protest Over Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections". The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took secret millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took his millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle, a new report from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has revealed. Actress and restaurateur Svetlana Polyakova, who has held a position in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2014,...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
TheConversationAU

After AUKUS, Russia sees a potential threat — and an opportunity to market its own submarines

The global opinions on the new AUKUS security pact between Australia, the US and the UK have been decidedly mixed. China and France immediately blasted the deal, while others, such as Japan and the Philippines, were more welcoming. Russia, one of the other few nations armed with nuclear-powered submarines, was more low-key and cautious in its initial reaction. The Kremlin limited its official commentary to a carefully crafted statement that said, Before forming a position, we must understand the goals, objectives, means. These questions need to be answered first. There is little information so far. Some Russian diplomatic officials joined their Chinese counterparts in...
WORLD

