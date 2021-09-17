Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed on PCH in Malibu area

| Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday in the Malibu area, prompting the closure of a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

The man was crossing the roadway in the 22000 block of PCH about 6 a.m. when he was fatally injured, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by law enforcement authorities, the sheriff’s department reported.

PCH was closed in both directions between Carbon Canyon Road and Malibu Canyon Road while the California Highway Patrol investigated.