Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed on PCH in Malibu area

By City News Staff
 9 days ago
Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday in the Malibu area, prompting the closure of a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

The man was crossing the roadway in the 22000 block of PCH about 6 a.m. when he was fatally injured, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by law enforcement authorities, the sheriff’s department reported.

PCH was closed in both directions between Carbon Canyon Road and Malibu Canyon Road while the California Highway Patrol investigated.

HeySoCal

Ex-CHP officer charged with getting $4k in OT for time not worked

A former California Highway Patrol officer was charged Wednesday with getting $4,000 in overtime pay for hours he never worked. Scott Helberg, 47, of Corona, was charged with 27 felony counts of presenting a false claim and a felony count of grand theft by an employee. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 22 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
