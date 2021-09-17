CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in Some States

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Beer Company's Sam Adams beer has been a staple for beer lovers since 1984. But over the years, the company has been working to expand its offerings beyond the Boston Lager to draw in more loyal drinkers, with diverse options like hard seltzer Truly and Angry Orchard cider. Now, Boston Beer Co. is putting a new twist on its original Sam Adams beer—but in a way that makes the drink so potent, it won't be allowed in stores everywhere.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa State Fair Beer Vendor Accused of Federal Bribery

Your cold drink at the Iowa State Fair this past summer could eventually land its vendor in hot water. A major Des Moines beer distributor is drunk with trouble over violations of federal law tied to its beer sales at the fair. The Iowa Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade...
IOWA STATE
thefocus.news

Utopias beer 2021: Where to buy and how much is it?

Every two years, beer brand Samuel Adams releases their new Utopias, a beer so potent and rare that booze lovers go into a frenzy trying to get their hands on it. This year there has been more buzz than ever, with headlines revealing that the 2021 batch is illegal in fifteen states.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Idaho State
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
SPY

Keep the Coors in the Cooler: Here Are the Best Hard Ciders We’re Sipping During Fall

It’s autumn, and that means it’s time for hard ciders. The updates from the farms? Apples galore! So it’s time to enjoy them in all their forms — from pie, to tart to everyone’s favorite beer alternative. We love sipping on our favorite hard ciders no matter the time of year, but that crisp apple taste really hits different on a crisp fall day when the leaves are changing. Yeah, the flavor totally brings us full throttle into fall-mode, and we’re here for it. Whether beer‘s your gig or you’re a ride or die-hard seltzer guy, there’s no doubt that you should...
DRINKS
Idaho Only

Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que Is A Roadside Smokehouse That Dishes Up Some Of Idaho’s Best Barbecue

When you’ve got a craving for a big plate of all your favorite barbecued meats, you simply have no choice but to oblige. Here in Idaho, we don’t mess around when it comes to BBQ! Hiding out in the town of Rigby is a roadside smokehouse that proudly serves up some mighty fine meats and […] The post Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que Is A Roadside Smokehouse That Dishes Up Some Of Idaho’s Best Barbecue appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
audacy.com

Sam Adams partners with SpaceX to create new space beer

Beer companies are always looking for new ways to differentiate themselves from the competition. For Sam Adams, that meant going somewhere where no beer brand has gone before; space. The beer company recently teamed up with SpaceX to create a new beer made with hops that recently traveled to space.
INDUSTRY
Click10.com

Limited-edition Samuel Adams beer is so strong, it’s illegal

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer, but people living in 15 states across the country will not be able to buy it because of its high alcohol content. Among that list is North Carolina, New Hampshire, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Oklahoma, Oregon, Vermont, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana and West Virginia.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Koch
Person
Samuel Adams
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 97-5

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

What Is Weed Beer And Why Are People Going Crazy Over It?

Consuming cannabis has massively expanded over the last two years, with new products emerging onto the market every week. And cannabis-infused beverages have made a big impact. Within the cannon of infused beverages, beer specifically is on the rise, with beer drinkers identified as a ripe crossover audience. A familiarity...
DRINKS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Boston Beer Company#The Boston Lager#Boston Beer Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Popular Root Beer Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Plainly put, root beer is one of those beverages that you either love or abhor. For those individuals who love it, root beer tastes like nothing less than distilled happiness and stirs sweet memories of carefree moments from childhood. While some people think it tastes weird, it seems that most people enjoy root beer, especially in the United States.
DRINKS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy