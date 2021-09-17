Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in Some States
Boston Beer Company's Sam Adams beer has been a staple for beer lovers since 1984. But over the years, the company has been working to expand its offerings beyond the Boston Lager to draw in more loyal drinkers, with diverse options like hard seltzer Truly and Angry Orchard cider. Now, Boston Beer Co. is putting a new twist on its original Sam Adams beer—but in a way that makes the drink so potent, it won't be allowed in stores everywhere.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0