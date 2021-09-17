CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

North Haven teen arrested after allegedly trying to force his way into a home on Thursday

By Olivia Lank
WTNH.com
 9 days ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly forced his way into a home on Thursday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Randall Driver for the report of a possible burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they learned that 18-year-old Anthony Maggior Jr. of North Haven had arrived at the home and forced his way into the home after being turned away by a female juvenile and her grandmother.

Connecticut Crime & Safety
