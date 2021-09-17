Feel Good Friday – Capitol Arts Alliance’s 40th Anniversary exhibit
BOWLING GREEN Ky.-Thanks to the efforts of the Capitol Arts Alliance, new generations continue to grow up being able to visit the Capitol building and in discovering a passion for the arts just down the street in the modern Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center facility. Join this community in celebrating 40 years of the Capitol Arts Alliance with a visit to SKyPAC before the exhibit ends on September 21.www.wnky.com
