Bowling Green, KY

Feel Good Friday – Capitol Arts Alliance’s 40th Anniversary exhibit

By Josh Shortt
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN Ky.-Thanks to the efforts of the Capitol Arts Alliance, new generations continue to grow up being able to visit the Capitol building and in discovering a passion for the arts just down the street in the modern Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center facility. Join this community in celebrating 40 years of the Capitol Arts Alliance with a visit to SKyPAC before the exhibit ends on September 21.

