CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County gun-related prosecution data now online

Channel 6000
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Detailed information about gun-related cases prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is now online. A Firearms Data Dashboard went live on the district attorney’s office’s website on Thursday, Sept. 16. It is searchable by date, location, race and gender of both victims and perpetrators and type of crime committed. Search options can be displayed on an interactive map.

www.koin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said. Dave Ghekiere, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Chester, Montana, said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized. He added that his crews rescued people stuck inside the train cars, and he believed no one was still inside.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt

Comments / 0

Community Policy