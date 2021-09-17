Multnomah County gun-related prosecution data now online
PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Detailed information about gun-related cases prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is now online. A Firearms Data Dashboard went live on the district attorney’s office’s website on Thursday, Sept. 16. It is searchable by date, location, race and gender of both victims and perpetrators and type of crime committed. Search options can be displayed on an interactive map.www.koin.com
