A Rowan University student was killed last week in a two-car crash in Millville. Lucas Bandachowicz, 19, of Millville, was pulling out of a driveway at a home on the 2400 block of East Main Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 when his car was struck on the driver’s side door by a car heading eastbound on Main, according to Millville police.