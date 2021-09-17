CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. questionable for home opener

Canton Repository
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — The Browns have a plan for how they will proceed at left tackle for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans if starter Jedrick Wills Jr. can't play. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't reveal the strategy Friday, but rookie James Hudson III or Blake Hance would be expected to start at left tackle against the Texans if the ankle injury Wills suffered in Sunday's 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jedrick Wills injury: Browns lineman will not return

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a cart with a left ankle injury. He will not be returning for the remainder of the game. On a fourth-and-1 near the end zone, Wills was blocking on a run by wide receiver Jarvis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texans#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acl
News-Herald

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out for home opener vs. Houston Texans

BEREA — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won't play until Week 3 at the earliest. On Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Beckham for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans. Stefanski said he talked to Beckham about the decision before announcing it. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Beckham...
NFL
247Sports

Browns Jedrick Wills Questionable, Chris Hubbard Out; James Hudson, Blake Hance Could Start at LT Vs. Texans

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns might get a chance to see their rookie offensive tackle before they were planning. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills missed his third-straight practice on Friday with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, his backup Chris Hubbard, did not practice all week with a triceps injury. Hubbard was not on the field all week practicing after replacing Wills in the second quarter of last week's season-opener against the Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Browns LB Walker on IR, LT Wills questionable for Texans

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns will be down a key defensive player for Sunday’s home opener and maybe an offensive starter as well. Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss at least three games with a hamstring injury, a loss that will have a ripple effect through Cleveland’s defense.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit’s role will grow after his excellent NFL debut, Jedrick Wills Jr. gutted it out, and more: Browns takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Grant Delpit waited a long time to make his NFL debut, and he made sure he was worth the wait. Playing his first pro snaps since rupturing his Achilles last August, the Browns’ 2020 second-round pick out of LSU made an immediate with a sack-fumble of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, five tackles, and a near-pick of Mills in the third quarter, and a 3-yard tackle for a loss on a Mills run a play later.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy