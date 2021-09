Perth Airport in Australia has taken steps to reduce passenger touchpoints by introducing a new mobile food ordering platform for use in the terminal. The Mr Yum ordering and payments platform enables participating venues to upload their menus, which can then be accessed by passengers by scanning a QR code. QR discs will also be on all tables, enabling customers to scan and order and pay for food and beverages on their mobile devices.

