Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg Movie Crew Member Gravely Injured After Plunging Off 80-Foot Suspended Catwalk

TMZ has reported that a crew member working on the set of an upcoming Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg film is suffering some serious injuries after having a horrific fall while working on the set.

The outlet says LAFD sources confirmed the accident happening while the stars worked on a film for Netflix called “Me Time.” Sadly it’s being reported that the worker was left with injuries so serious, paramedics were forced to use a defibrillator to get a heartbeat back. paramedics got a call for a “long fall” at Sunset Gower Studios just after 7 AM. The man is said to be 38-years-old, and so far his identity has not been made public.

The unnamed worker reportedly fell from a catwalk about 60-80 feet in the air and did not appear to have been wearing a safety device. He’s said to have fractured to his legs and arms.

Paramedics claimed the man didn’t have a pulse and on-set medical workers were performing CPR, their source claims. LAFD first responders used a defibrillator multiple times to get a heartbeat. When help arrived his condition was “grave” but after they got a heartbeat it was upgraded to “critical” TMZ was told.

The patient was rushed to a nearby hospital, and a production source tells us at the time of this post, the person is being treated. We do not know his current condition. So far no updates have been made on this story.