CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Catch the Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza at The Belcourt

By Cory Woodroof
Nashville Scene
 9 days ago

In the age of constant advertising, the art of the theater-exclusive teaser trailer seems to be dwindling to a null. Don’t tell Paul Thomas Anderson that, though. The Oscar-nominated writer/director hasn’t made a film since 2017’s delectable Phantom Thread, but his new film Licorice Pizza is set to debut later in the fall. Anderson, long an advocate for the old way of making and releasing movies, is sending a sneak peek of his newest film out to select theaters who have the capability of showing a 35mm reel, and The Belcourt has snagged a copy.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Person
Sean Penn
Person
John C. Reilly
Person
Steven Spielberg
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Food Drink#Licorice Pizza#Phantom Thread#Bottle#Mgm#Pta#Socal#Good Time#Uncut Gems
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
laconfidentialmag.com

Catch the First Full Look of 'West Side Story' in the New Trailer

There is something magical about musicals. Between the beautiful songs that convey whole stories to the difficult, yet perfect dance routines that tie everything together— it just works. Modern favorites have made a splah in recent years, but now the time has come for a return to a classic. Academy...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Cry Macho': Will Clint Eastwood’s Loyal Fans Choose Theaters or HBO Max?

Eastwood’s films have historically attracted older moviegoers from red states, but his core audience might take the streaming option this time. One of the big questions heading into the fall box office is whether it will lead to increased turnout of older moviegoers who have mostly skipped theaters due to COVID concerns and a lack of interest in summer blockbusters. In normal times, Clint Eastwood’s newest film “Cry Macho” would be a surefire pick to lure back that demographic, but the film’s simultaneous release on HBO Max complicates things.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Denzel Washington's Macbeth as release date is confirmed

Something wicked this way comes... arguably Shakespeare's biggest tragedy, Macbeth, is getting the big-screen treatment again, with Denzel Washington in the title role. Shot in black and white, Joel Coen's take on the famous Shakespearean classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has dropped its first trailer, and if creepy was the aim then they totally nailed it.
MOVIES
First Showing

Seductive US Teaser Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta' Thriller

"The ways of the Lord are often terrifying." Or sometimes tantalizing. IFC Films has revealed a sultry official US teaser trailer Paul Verhoeven's latest film Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This rocked the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, playing at the festival and earning a mix of love and hate reviews (as expected with a Verhoeven film - don't let these opinions sway you). We also posted the full French trailer back then. A 15th-century nun at a convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a young companion, and the relationship between the two women at the convent develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. I had a blast watching the film, it's as sexy and wild and epic as it seems from this teaser. Definitely worth catching in theaters this fall.
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

Did You Catch System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ in the ‘Sing 2′ Trailer?

Did you know System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" crops up in the trailer for the upcoming movie Sing 2?. The second installment of the computer-animated musical comedy franchise about singing, competing animals doesn't come out till December. But rock and metal fans who happened to see the sequel's trailer this summer likely perked their ears at the included 2000s nu-metal anthem. After all, it's kind of hard to miss when sang by an iguana driving a sports car.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘Many Saints of Newark’: ‘I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories’

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.” Inside the film’s world premiere—where the Beacon Theatre in New York City overflowed with guests, including Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Steven Van Zandt and cast members Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta — Robert De Niro took the stage. “‘The Sopranos’...
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy & A World Of Cats

Studiocanal, Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch and Amazon Studios have released the full trailer for The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, the period film that traces the story of the titular English painter who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines. Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star for director Will Sharpe. Check out a look at the Wain world in the video above. The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain world premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and then headed to the Toronto fest. Amazon will release theatrically in the U.S. on October 22, and via Prime Video on November 5....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy