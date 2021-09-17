Catch the Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza at The Belcourt

"The ways of the Lord are often terrifying." Or sometimes tantalizing. IFC Films has revealed a sultry official US teaser trailer Paul Verhoeven's latest film Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This rocked the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, playing at the festival and earning a mix of love and hate reviews (as expected with a Verhoeven film - don't let these opinions sway you). We also posted the full French trailer back then. A 15th-century nun at a convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a young companion, and the relationship between the two women at the convent develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. I had a blast watching the film, it's as sexy and wild and epic as it seems from this teaser. Definitely worth catching in theaters this fall.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO