Catch the Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza at The Belcourt
In the age of constant advertising, the art of the theater-exclusive teaser trailer seems to be dwindling to a null. Don’t tell Paul Thomas Anderson that, though. The Oscar-nominated writer/director hasn’t made a film since 2017’s delectable Phantom Thread, but his new film Licorice Pizza is set to debut later in the fall. Anderson, long an advocate for the old way of making and releasing movies, is sending a sneak peek of his newest film out to select theaters who have the capability of showing a 35mm reel, and The Belcourt has snagged a copy.www.nashvillescene.com
