As usual since 2000 – FURZE returns after 3 years of silence! Now with a debut video/single, mini-LP and a full-length CD! Furze still writes inspired primitive black metal fuelled with some occult transitions from the depths of the psyche. Little necro prog thrashin’ around as well. Taking the genre further in their own strange way, as they say, still keeping it oldie; having always had a fancy for the analog recording days. The new way of black metal which still wears its ol’ rotten clothes(production) you might say! The search for individual ways goes on with confidence!

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO