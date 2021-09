AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s minimum wage will increase to $12.75 per hour next year to adjust for inflation, the Maine Department of Labor announced Thursday. The increase is in accordance with a 2016 referendum, which was approved with 55 percent of the vote. It increased the hourly minimum wage to $12 effective in 2020, with adjustments based on the cost of living index each year after that. For 2021 the adjustment amounts to a 60-cent increase, from $12.15 to $12.75. The tipped minimum wage, which is required to be half of the regular minimum wage, will also increase to $6.38.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO