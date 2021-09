Alex Guarnaschelli is full of tips and tricks to help us conserve time and money in the kitchen. When asked by Weight Watchers about time-savers she suggests for home cooks, the celebrity chef said, "I think the most important thing is to have a day or two in the week where you really do a lot of cooking, and it doesn't necessarily have to be on Sunday. Do whatever works for you." Guarnaschelli went on to share that she uses those hours to prep things like vinaigrettes, sauces, and spice blends that she can use over the next several days.

