Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

By DARIA LITVINOVA, KELVIN CHAN Associated Press
Marshall News Messenger
 9 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election. Unexpectedly long lines formed at some polling places,...

Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
Dmitry Peskov
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took secret millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took his millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle, a new report from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has revealed. Actress and restaurateur Svetlana Polyakova, who has held a position in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2014,...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
TheConversationAU

After AUKUS, Russia sees a potential threat — and an opportunity to market its own submarines

The global opinions on the new AUKUS security pact between Australia, the US and the UK have been decidedly mixed. China and France immediately blasted the deal, while others, such as Japan and the Philippines, were more welcoming. Russia, one of the other few nations armed with nuclear-powered submarines, was more low-key and cautious in its initial reaction. The Kremlin limited its official commentary to a carefully crafted statement that said, Before forming a position, we must understand the goals, objectives, means. These questions need to be answered first. There is little information so far. Some Russian diplomatic officials joined their Chinese counterparts in...
WORLD
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS

