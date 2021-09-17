Combating climate change is shared global challenge
New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Representing India at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) convened virtually by US President Joe Biden on Friday, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that combating climate change is a shared global challenge and our response must be based on the fundamental principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.www.birminghamstar.com
