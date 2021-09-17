'If you're not cool with that don't come': Artist donates show proceeds to Texas abortion funds
Since the passing of Texas' near total abortion ban on September 1, supporters of reproductive health have been rallying to financially back Texas-based abortion funds. Singer songwriter Lucy Dacus swiftly decided that her four Texas shows, including a stop at San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Monday September 20, will donate all proceeds to local reproductive health organizations.www.chron.com
