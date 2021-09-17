CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'If you're not cool with that don't come': Artist donates show proceeds to Texas abortion funds

By Camille Sauers
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the passing of Texas' near total abortion ban on September 1, supporters of reproductive health have been rallying to financially back Texas-based abortion funds. Singer songwriter Lucy Dacus swiftly decided that her four Texas shows, including a stop at San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Monday September 20, will donate all proceeds to local reproductive health organizations.

